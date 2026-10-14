IT WASN'T PERSONAL One Of Pop Smoke's Convicted Murderers Apologizes To His Mom: "It Wasn't Personal, Just Young N-s Getting Money"

By Thrillz
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5,422
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Odd Much? Drug Dealer Pays One Of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Murderers Bail At $112K!

Odd Much? Drug Dealer Pays One Of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Murderers Bail At $112K!

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146,351
date submitted
Dude Gets Put On Blast For Allegedly Exposing His Family To Covid Even After Their Mom Barely Survived!

Dude Gets Put On Blast For Allegedly Exposing His Family To Covid Even After Their Mom Barely Survived!

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217,229
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Woah: The Speed At Which A Master Swordsman Can Draw His Katana Is Insane!

Woah: The Speed At Which A Master Swordsman Can Draw His Katana Is Insane!

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159,742
date submitted
"That's Not How I Treat My Fans" Nardo Wick Apologizes To Fan Who Got Attacked By His Security!

"That's Not How I Treat My Fans" Nardo Wick Apologizes To Fan Who Got Attacked By His Security!

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84,598
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Adin Ross Apologizes To City Of LA But Still Sends A "F*ck You" To Kendrick Lamar's Associates!

Adin Ross Apologizes To City Of LA But Still Sends A "F*ck You" To Kendrick Lamar's Associates!

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56,366
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Former Ohio Attorney Tries To Shoot Ex-Wife At Restaurant But Forgets To Take The Safety Off And Gets Tackled By Staff!

GUN SAFETY SAVES THE DAY Former Ohio Attorney Tries To Shoot Ex-Wife At Restaurant But Forgets To Take The Safety Off And Gets Tackled By Staff!

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87,709
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Quavo Helps Make Chicken Parm But Wasn't Going To Risk Eating It!

Quavo Helps Make Chicken Parm But Wasn't Going To Risk Eating It!

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62,298
date submitted
Just Like That: He Wasn't Trying To Go To Jail Today!

Just Like That: He Wasn't Trying To Go To Jail Today!

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139,209
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Kim Kardashian's 6-Year-Old Son Sees Pop-Up For His Mom's Sex Tape On Roblox!

Kim Kardashian's 6-Year-Old Son Sees Pop-Up For His Mom's Sex Tape On Roblox!

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157,608
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Had His Hands Shaking: Dude Spent Most Of His Money Just To Buy His Girlfriend A Chanel Bag For Christmas!

Had His Hands Shaking: Dude Spent Most Of His Money Just To Buy His Girlfriend A Chanel Bag For Christmas!

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235,408
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Wait For It: Truck Driver Tried Getting His Money’s Worth With This Prostitute For $120 Dollars And This Is How It Went!

Wait For It: Truck Driver Tried Getting His Money’s Worth With This Prostitute For $120 Dollars And This Is How It Went!

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374,470
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The Regret In His Eyes: Young Dude Gets Pressured To Kiss Older Woman & It Just Kept Getting Worse By The Second!

The Regret In His Eyes: Young Dude Gets Pressured To Kiss Older Woman & It Just Kept Getting Worse By The Second!

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73,024
date submitted
Simp Of The Year: Dude Had To Pay His Girl A Whole Bunch Of Money Just To Hang With The Boys!

Simp Of The Year: Dude Had To Pay His Girl A Whole Bunch Of Money Just To Hang With The Boys!

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221,284
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Real One For Saying This: CEO Of Young Thug's Label Tears Up After Thug Was Denied Bond In RICO Case... Offered 1 Million Of His Own Money!

Real One For Saying This: CEO Of Young Thug's Label Tears Up After Thug Was Denied Bond In RICO Case... Offered 1 Million Of His Own Money!

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163,094
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"N-- We Been Rich, We're Still Getting Money" Rick Ross Responds To 50 Cent For Allegedly Slamming His & Meek Mill's First Week Sales Of 31,000!

"N-- We Been Rich, We're Still Getting Money" Rick Ross Responds To 50 Cent For Allegedly Slamming His & Meek Mill's First Week Sales Of 31,000!

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144,233
date submitted
Pop Smoke's Cousin Is Making Noise By Sounding Just Like His Man... Bar For Bar, Word For Word!

Pop Smoke's Cousin Is Making Noise By Sounding Just Like His Man... Bar For Bar, Word For Word!

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325,334
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Doing Too Much Or It’s Just Business? Cleaning Man Tried Promoting His Brand To Boosie But He Wanted His Money First!

Doing Too Much Or It’s Just Business? Cleaning Man Tried Promoting His Brand To Boosie But He Wanted His Money First!

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98,624
date submitted
Akademiks Calls Out Adam22 For Interviewing One Of Pop Smoke's Killers!

Akademiks Calls Out Adam22 For Interviewing One Of Pop Smoke's Killers!

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72,225
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Akademiks Apologizes For Talking Inappropriately With A 15-Year Old!

Akademiks Apologizes For Talking Inappropriately With A 15-Year Old!

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49,091
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"I F**ked Up" Adin Ross Apologizes To Andrew & Tristan Tate After Accidentally Causing Them To Get Arrested!

"I F**ked Up" Adin Ross Apologizes To Andrew & Tristan Tate After Accidentally Causing Them To Get Arrested!

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95,126
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He Wasn't With It: Amiri Cooper Wasn't About To Let Salt Bae Put Anything In His Mouth!

He Wasn't With It: Amiri Cooper Wasn't About To Let Salt Bae Put Anything In His Mouth!

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543,015
date submitted
He's Wilding: Dude Decides To Risk It All Just To Fix His Air Conditioner!

He's Wilding: Dude Decides To Risk It All Just To Fix His Air Conditioner!

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244,847
date submitted
"A Romanian Judge Actually Saved Us" Andrew & Tristan Tate Explain In Detail Their Case & Why They Got Arrested!

"A Romanian Judge Actually Saved Us" Andrew & Tristan Tate Explain In Detail Their Case & Why They Got Arrested!

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84,523
date submitted
He Wasn't Having It: Dude On A Bike Slashes A Guy's Car Tires During A Road Rage Incident!

He Wasn't Having It: Dude On A Bike Slashes A Guy's Car Tires During A Road Rage Incident!

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476,499
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SMH: Family Kicked Off A Spirit Plane Because Their 2 Year Old Took Off Her Mask To Eat!

SMH: Family Kicked Off A Spirit Plane Because Their 2 Year Old Took Off Her Mask To Eat!

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194,088
date submitted
Just Leave It To The Professionals: Dude Tried To Switch His Gas Stove To An Electric One And This Is How It Played Out!

Just Leave It To The Professionals: Dude Tried To Switch His Gas Stove To An Electric One And This Is How It Played Out!

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147,869
date submitted
When Your Bestfriend's Mom Wants To Get It In! [Comedy Skit]

When Your Bestfriend's Mom Wants To Get It In! [Comedy Skit]

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360,123
date submitted
Man Convicted Of Killing A Man In Brazil Shows Off His Prison Cell In Norway & Let’s Just Say He’s Living Better Than Most Folks!

Man Convicted Of Killing A Man In Brazil Shows Off His Prison Cell In Norway & Let’s Just Say He’s Living Better Than Most Folks!

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111,152
date submitted
The Look On His Face Though: Dude Tried To Take Advantage Of The "Cashapp Glitch" And Let's Just Say He Should’ve Just Left It Alone!

The Look On His Face Though: Dude Tried To Take Advantage Of The "Cashapp Glitch" And Let's Just Say He Should’ve Just Left It Alone!

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514,583
date submitted
Dude Paid All Of The Bills & Still Got Kicked Out By His Girl!

Dude Paid All Of The Bills & Still Got Kicked Out By His Girl!

views
576,366
date submitted
Welcome Home 'Ah Ahh Ahhh': Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison... Footage Of Him Talking To His Mom After Getting Out!

Welcome Home 'Ah Ahh Ahhh': Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison... Footage Of Him Talking To His Mom After Getting Out!

views
279,557
date submitted
He Wasn't Feeling It: Lil Boosie Gets Annoyed & Goes Off On A Fan After She Kept Feeling Up On Him During His Performance!

He Wasn't Feeling It: Lil Boosie Gets Annoyed & Goes Off On A Fan After She Kept Feeling Up On Him During His Performance!

views
371,611
date submitted
Judge Sentences Justin Johnson, Convicted Of Killing Young Dolph… For 50 More Years!

Judge Sentences Justin Johnson, Convicted Of Killing Young Dolph… For 50 More Years!

views
83,038
date submitted
It Gotta Smell Crazy In There: Streamer Shows Us A Tour Of His Room During His Cleaning Process It Just Kept Getting Worse By The Second!

It Gotta Smell Crazy In There: Streamer Shows Us A Tour Of His Room During His Cleaning Process It Just Kept Getting Worse By The Second!

views
134,008
date submitted
He Wasn't Wit It: Lil Boosie Goes To Explore A Real Cave But Calls It A Day After Seeing A Bat!

He Wasn't Wit It: Lil Boosie Goes To Explore A Real Cave But Calls It A Day After Seeing A Bat!

views
301,883
date submitted
Lawd: Her Twins Were Just Itching To Pop Out During This Slingshot Ride!

LAWD Lawd: Her Twins Were Just Itching To Pop Out During This Slingshot Ride!

views
167,172
date submitted
Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!

Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!

views
108,290
date submitted
He's A Menace: Biker Pretends To Lose Control To Scare People On The Streets!

He's A Menace: Biker Pretends To Lose Control To Scare People On The Streets!

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85,171
date submitted
WYD In This Situation? This Chick's Dog Ate Her Money!

WYD In This Situation? This Chick's Dog Ate Her Money!

views
64,770
date submitted
Just Insane: IShowspeed Risked His Life To Just Hit One Of His Craziest Backflip Yet On The 'Hand Of God' Monument In Guatemala!

Just Insane: IShowspeed Risked His Life To Just Hit One Of His Craziest Backflip Yet On The 'Hand Of God' Monument In Guatemala!

views
76,841
date submitted