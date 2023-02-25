Buddy Smashed Up The Whole Block & Tried To Run Away!

HOUSTON – A driver is arrested and a woman is severely hurt after police say he was caught speeding through Third Ward, then crashed into her convertible and toppled several vehicles late Friday night. Lt. R. Willkens with Houston Police said officers saw a man in a white-colored Dodge Ram speeding through several streets. As officers attempted to pull him over near the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Emancipation, Willkens said the driver reportedly sped away, hitting a convertible and several other vehicles. The impact of the crash launched his truck on top of four parked vehicles next to a pharmacy building, according to Willkens. No one was inside any of the parked vehicles. A woman inside the convertible suffered major injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Willkens said she is expected to be okay. The driver was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody. No additional injuries were reported. Posted by Abdul