Thoughts? Christians And Muslims Unite In Michigan To Fight Sexually Explicit LGBTQ+ Material In School Libraries!
Via Michael Knowles. People from different faith backgrounds are uniting in Dearborn, Michigan, to fight against leftist indoctrination in Dearborn Public Schools. The Washington Post reported that outrage over the sexually explicit content in the LGBTQ books in the schools began with Christians who then turned and “rallied the significant Muslim population” in the area to join them. Posted By Persist
