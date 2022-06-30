Extraordinaire - Bobby Brown [Black Folk Inc. Submitted]
Record label Black Folk Inc. presents Extraordinaire as he drops his Ode to R&B Legends New Edition and one of the group's solo breakout artists in his new song "Bobby Brown". Extraordinaire explains "The song came about randomly but I decided to follow through with the train of thought to see where it took me." Listen to the new single now on all digital streaming platforms. Check Bobby Brown Series on A&E - new episodes every week.
Extraordinaire
https://linktr.ee/extraordinaire
https://twitter.com/3xtraordinaire
https://listen.tidal.com/album/219556394
https://www.facebook.com/Extraordinairethegreat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzPwjOzxyEcr
https://www.instagram.com/extraordinairethegreat
https://geo.music.apple.com/us/album/_/1612972421
https://open.spotify.com/album/6261uyo6uoHbaEJPnxkrW9?si=1CXSPIhcTPyKA0vuUiV3qw&nd=1
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS