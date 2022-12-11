Things Got A Little Heated After The Teofimo Lopez Vs. Sandor Martin Fight! "This Ain't How You Entertain Bro"
Top Rank promoter Bob Arum maintains that Sandor Martin “ran like a bandit” against his fighter Teofimo Lopez in their main event fight on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The ringside crowd, who arguably mainly were New Yorkers, abandoned their hometown hero Teofimo after the fight, failing to cheer after the results were announced, giving him the victory. The absence of cheering by the New York crowd showed that they disagreed with the results and had Teofimo losing to Martin.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS