Perfect Response: Flo Rida Wins $82 Million After Suing Energy Drink Company...Takes Sips From The Can To Celebrate!

BROKEN? 11,595 views

A Florida jury ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought forth by rapper Flo Rida against Celsius energy drinks and awarded him a total of $82.6 million in damages. In a statement, Flo Rida, whose legal name is Tramar Dillard, thanked the jury, judge and his attorneys, and said he gained a "new respect for the judicial system.". Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS