Perfect Response: Flo Rida Wins $82 Million After Suing Energy Drink Company...Takes Sips From The Can To Celebrate!
A Florida jury ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought forth by rapper Flo Rida against Celsius energy drinks and awarded him a total of $82.6 million in damages. In a statement, Flo Rida, whose legal name is Tramar Dillard, thanked the jury, judge and his attorneys, and said he gained a "new respect for the judicial system.". Posted By Persist
