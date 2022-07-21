White House Announces President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Is Using Antiviral Drug "Paxlovid"
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was experiencing “mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. She said Biden “will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. Posted By Persist
