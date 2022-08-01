World Is Going Crazy: Pervert Puts Dog Walker In Headlock & Tries To Rape Her In Broad Daylight On The Sidewalk In Brooklyn, NY!
The 30-year-old victim was walking her dog in Bushwick, near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place, around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.
The video shows the assailant sneaking up behind the victim and putting her in the hold before dragging her onto the concrete.
The victim is eventually forced to let go of her dog’s leash in the struggle and the pup ran halfway down the block from the attack. Posted bY JR
