Hangin' With Mr. Cooper: Mark Curry Says He Was Harassed & Racially Profiled In A Colorado Hotel Lobby!
"Black man and a Hotel Lobby it’s impossible that he has a room here. No, I have a suite! He walks up to me with no badge on. I don’t know who this man is. And asked to see my hotel key Wyndham racism.719-323-2000 call them please Jhon Crab head of security and head of maintenance at the same time"
