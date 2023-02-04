That Right Hook Though: Bus Driver Goes Toe To Toe With Kid Who Was Bullying Another Student On The Bus!
Context:
Kid was bulling another kid till the bus driver stopped the bus. Mind you it's in the middle of no where , around 15 km from the kids house. Look at the background. The bus driver told the kid to get off the bus.
The kid insulted the bus driver then the video starts.
Location: South Africa
