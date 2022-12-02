Here We Go: Kanye West’s Twitter Account Suspended Again After Elon Musk Says He's Inciting Violence!
Kanye West’s Twitter account was suspended early Friday morning after Elon Musk said it violated the platform’s rules on inciting violence. “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted in a reply. Posted By Persist
