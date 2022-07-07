Sparking Outrage: Michigan Police Department Accused Of Only Using Pictures Of Black Men For Target Practice!
A police chief in Michigan has apologized after photos revealed his department was using targets with images of Black men for shooting practice. Jeff King the chief of the Farmington Hills Police Department said he takes responsibility for how the training was conducted and apologized to the community, the department and the city council. He said one of the biggest focuses for training is exposure to people based on certain situations and not what they look like. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS