Almighty Jay Claps Back At Lil Rodney Son Calling Him The “Worst Rapper Alive” And Exposes DMs Of Reggie’s Ex Flirting With Him!

By JR
views
19,588
date submitted
DESCRIPTION

Posted by JR

nextvideos

Dude Paid All Of The Bills & Still Got Kicked Out By His Girl!

Dude Paid All Of The Bills & Still Got Kicked Out By His Girl!

views
558,901
date submitted
Facts Or Nah? Lil Wayne Reminds His Fans He's Still "The Best Rapper Alive"!

Facts Or Nah? Lil Wayne Reminds His Fans He's Still "The Best Rapper Alive"!

views
63,615
date submitted
Charleston White Caught Slippin... Claims OG Crip Kevin Spencer Hit Him Over The Head With A Gun While He Was Asleep In The Barber's Chair!

Charleston White Caught Slippin... Claims OG Crip Kevin Spencer Hit Him Over The Head With A Gun While He Was Asleep In The Barber's Chair!

views
127,615
date submitted
Had Time Today: Cam Newton Claps Back At Some Dude Trolling Him!

Had Time Today: Cam Newton Claps Back At Some Dude Trolling Him!

views
105,316
date submitted
Candace Owens Claps Back At Eminem Over Diss Track! "It’s Too Bad He Cleaned Out His Closet But Never Came Out Of The Closet"

Candace Owens Claps Back At Eminem Over Diss Track! "It’s Too Bad He Cleaned Out His Closet But Never Came Out Of The Closet"

views
61,926
date submitted
Yikes: Additional Footage Of JT And Lil Uzi Incident After He Was Allegedly Flirting With Ice Spice At BET Awards!

Yikes: Additional Footage Of JT And Lil Uzi Incident After He Was Allegedly Flirting With Ice Spice At BET Awards!

views
209,613
date submitted
“You Got Azz & Tidday’s Out” Man Claps Back At Women For Calling Him Flashy During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

“You Got Azz & Tidday’s Out” Man Claps Back At Women For Calling Him Flashy During ‘Pop The Balloon’ Dating Show!

views
81,149
date submitted
Soulja Boy Gets Put On Blast By Game Company, ATARI... Claps Back With Evidenced On IG That They Paid Him!

Soulja Boy Gets Put On Blast By Game Company, ATARI... Claps Back With Evidenced On IG That They Paid Him!

views
313,378
date submitted
Sheesh: YBN Almighty Jay Gets The Brakes Beat Out Of Him Then Throws Up During Boxing Match On Adin’s Stream!

Sheesh: YBN Almighty Jay Gets The Brakes Beat Out Of Him Then Throws Up During Boxing Match On Adin’s Stream!

views
124,873
date submitted
Battle Rapper Got Smacked In The Face With A Cake For Calling Him A "Cop"!

Battle Rapper Got Smacked In The Face With A Cake For Calling Him A "Cop"!

views
95,224
date submitted
Kevin Gates Claps Back At LeBron Calling Him A “Peasant”… Says Truth Hurts But Heals While Holding Brittany Renner’s Hand Like A Guru

Kevin Gates Claps Back At LeBron Calling Him A “Peasant”… Says Truth Hurts But Heals While Holding Brittany Renner’s Hand Like A Guru

views
90,149
date submitted
Madanna Claps Back At 50 Cent And His "Fake" Apology After Making Fun Of Her Photos On Instagram!

Madanna Claps Back At 50 Cent And His "Fake" Apology After Making Fun Of Her Photos On Instagram!

views
233,383
date submitted
“Evil Jealous Snake” Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Jay-Z For Selecting Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne To Perform At The 2025 Super Bowl (Commentary)

“Evil Jealous Snake” Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Jay-Z For Selecting Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne To Perform At The 2025 Super Bowl (Commentary)

views
130,367
date submitted
Young Thug Gifts Drake A OvO Chain With A Photo Of Him & His Son 'Adonis' On The Back!

Young Thug Gifts Drake A OvO Chain With A Photo Of Him & His Son 'Adonis' On The Back!

views
154,884
date submitted
"I'll Never Be Scared Of You" DL Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West For Threatening To Pull Up On Him! [Screenshots]

"I'll Never Be Scared Of You" DL Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West For Threatening To Pull Up On Him! [Screenshots]

views
154,275
date submitted
Did This Video Cause The Divorce Between Chance The Rapper And His Ex-Wife!

Did This Video Cause The Divorce Between Chance The Rapper And His Ex-Wife!

views
145,283
date submitted
It’s Getting Real Ugly! Jay Responds To Lawsuit Accusing Him Of R*Ping 13 Year Girl In 2000 + Victim’s Attorney, Tony Buzbee, Claps Back! (Commentary)

It’s Getting Real Ugly! Jay Responds To Lawsuit Accusing Him Of R*Ping 13 Year Girl In 2000 + Victim’s Attorney, Tony Buzbee, Claps Back! (Commentary)

views
117,832
date submitted
"Give Me My Car Back" Lil Xan Exposes His Manager, Stat Quo, Former Shady Records Artist... For Allegedly Drugging & Using Him!

"Give Me My Car Back" Lil Xan Exposes His Manager, Stat Quo, Former Shady Records Artist... For Allegedly Drugging & Using Him!

views
264,006
date submitted
Dude Holds A Man At Gunpoint In The Back Seat After Catching Him Riding Around With His Girlfriend!

Dude Holds A Man At Gunpoint In The Back Seat After Catching Him Riding Around With His Girlfriend!

views
514,989
date submitted
Living His Best Life: More Footage Of Chance The Rapper Getting That Thang Thrown Back At Him At A Carnival In Jamaica!

Living His Best Life: More Footage Of Chance The Rapper Getting That Thang Thrown Back At Him At A Carnival In Jamaica!

views
94,396
date submitted
Lil Nas X Goes At 6ix9ine Over Homophobic Comment, Alleges Homie Tried to Slide In His DMs!

Lil Nas X Goes At 6ix9ine Over Homophobic Comment, Alleges Homie Tried to Slide In His DMs!

views
457,189
date submitted
Real For That: Lil Reese Ran Into An Old Opp That Is Now Homeless And Gives Him Some Food, Money And Water!

Real For That: Lil Reese Ran Into An Old Opp That Is Now Homeless And Gives Him Some Food, Money And Water!

views
157,229
date submitted
NBA Player Andre Drummond Saves Toddler Son From Drowning After Falling Into Swimming Pool!

NBA Player Andre Drummond Saves Toddler Son From Drowning After Falling Into Swimming Pool!

views
234,477
date submitted
Saweetie Seemingly Exposes Lil Baby At Her Rolling Loud Performance... Claiming He Blew 100K On Her After She Facetimed Him Nekkid!

Saweetie Seemingly Exposes Lil Baby At Her Rolling Loud Performance... Claiming He Blew 100K On Her After She Facetimed Him Nekkid!

views
196,992
date submitted
Literally Gave Him The Shirt Off His Back: Quavo Asks Fan If He Can Have His Takeoff Shirt!

Literally Gave Him The Shirt Off His Back: Quavo Asks Fan If He Can Have His Takeoff Shirt!

views
130,349
date submitted
Close Call: Man Opens His Door & Tries To Shoot A Deputy In The Face!

Close Call: Man Opens His Door & Tries To Shoot A Deputy In The Face!

views
457,214
date submitted
Israel Adesanya Reacts To Alex Pereira Calling Him Out At UFC 295!

Israel Adesanya Reacts To Alex Pereira Calling Him Out At UFC 295!

views
84,813
date submitted
Man Goes Off In Court After Receiving Life Sentence For Murdering Teen Over Zebra Yeezys!

Man Goes Off In Court After Receiving Life Sentence For Murdering Teen Over Zebra Yeezys!

views
114,300
date submitted
Social Media Star Lil Tay & Her Brother Reportedly Passed Away According To Her Family!

Social Media Star Lil Tay & Her Brother Reportedly Passed Away According To Her Family!

views
158,887
date submitted
UFC Fighter Dustin Poirier Slaps Fan, And Almost Hops Out Of Jeep To Fight Him Over “Your Wife Is In My DMs” Sign At Parade!

UFC Fighter Dustin Poirier Slaps Fan, And Almost Hops Out Of Jeep To Fight Him Over “Your Wife Is In My DMs” Sign At Parade!

views
140,591
date submitted
Brutal: UK Battle Rapper Goes Off & Fat Shames Female Rapper… Then She Claps Back!

Brutal: UK Battle Rapper Goes Off & Fat Shames Female Rapper… Then She Claps Back!

views
64,558
date submitted
Nah, WTF: Sri Lankan Presidential Advisor Resigns After His Wife Exposes Him To The Press... Shows Photo Of Him Having "Relations" With Her Dog!

Nah, WTF: Sri Lankan Presidential Advisor Resigns After His Wife Exposes Him To The Press... Shows Photo Of Him Having "Relations" With Her Dog!

views
170,692
date submitted
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Reacts To Lil Meech Getting Cut Off: “You Thought You Were Special?” After 50 Exposed His DMs & Unfollowed Him!

50 Cent’s Son Marquise Reacts To Lil Meech Getting Cut Off: “You Thought You Were Special?” After 50 Exposed His DMs & Unfollowed Him!

views
102,884
date submitted
17 Year-Old Suspect Identified In The Shooting Death Of Rapper PnB Rock!

17 Year-Old Suspect Identified In The Shooting Death Of Rapper PnB Rock!

views
139,609
date submitted
Aries Spears On Rodney Hinton Killing A Cop After Cops Killed His Son! "We Are Tired Of Marching & Praying"

Aries Spears On Rodney Hinton Killing A Cop After Cops Killed His Son! "We Are Tired Of Marching & Praying"

views
56,902
date submitted
“You Stupid Dumb B—-“ NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On Joe Budden, Violates Him & Tells Him To Pull Up On Him For Calling Him A Trash Rapper!

“You Stupid Dumb B—-“ NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On Joe Budden, Violates Him & Tells Him To Pull Up On Him For Calling Him A Trash Rapper!

views
125,178
date submitted
Rapper Hotboii Throws A Mic At A Fan For Throwing Money On Him After Trying To Get A Five!

Rapper Hotboii Throws A Mic At A Fan For Throwing Money On Him After Trying To Get A Five!

views
237,081
date submitted
Calling A Truce: Kanye West Publicly Asks Drake To Squash Their Beef In Attempt To Free Larry Hoover!

Calling A Truce: Kanye West Publicly Asks Drake To Squash Their Beef In Attempt To Free Larry Hoover!

views
148,327
date submitted
Child Abuse? Dad Trains His Son By Throwing Bricks At Him!

Child Abuse? Dad Trains His Son By Throwing Bricks At Him!

views
216,260
date submitted
“I’m Guessing She Found Out!” Florida Woman Runs Over Her Cheating Boyfriend With A Range Rover After Egging His Car & Drowning It In Condiments

“I’m Guessing She Found Out!” Florida Woman Runs Over Her Cheating Boyfriend With A Range Rover After Egging His Car & Drowning It In Condiments

views
54,247
date submitted