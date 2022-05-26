Just Sick: 18-Year-Old School Shooter Dropped Hints On Social Media Before Attack! "Wait Till' Tomorrow, Kids Be Scared"
Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was responsible for shooting and killing nearly two dozen people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, posted messages on social media hinting about his plans. One post read “Wait Till Tomorrow,” and “Kids Be Scared,” along with photos of two assault rifles and a high-capacity magazine. Posted By Persist
