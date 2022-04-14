Popular Bodybuilder, Cedric McMillan, Found Dead At 44 Years Old After Suffering A Heart Attack While On A Treadmill! (His Last IG Live)

"McMillan, who turned pro in 2009, has experienced numerous health issues over the last few years, including heart and breathing issues -- possibly caused by COVID-19 -- that forced him out of competition.

However, despite often being laid up and unable to keep on mass, the bodybuilder was optimistic he'd soon return to the stage.

But, tragically, Cedric passed away on Tuesday, according to Generation Iron. The outlet reports McMillan suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill." - TMZ

"McMillan won the 2017 Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition, and the organizer, the Arnold Sports Festival, said it was "heartbroken" in a tribute on Instagram. McMillan won multiple titles and became a "star in the world of bodybuilding and fitness," as well as serving for more than 20 years in the US Army, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class, the post continues. "Above all, Cedric McMillan was a husband and a father, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time," it reads. McMillan was a member of the South Carolina National Guard at the time of his death, a spokeswoman told CNN. She confirmed that the National Guard had been notified of his death, but declined to comment further." - CNN

Posted by Thrillz