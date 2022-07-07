His Face At The End Tho: Burglar Tries To Spray Paint Over Ring Camera Lens During Break In Attempt But Fails Miserably!
A homeowner posted this Ring Video of an unknown man attempt to spray paint the ring camera lens. To the thief's dismay, the paint slides off the lens and exposes the man's face anyway. The homeowner explains the man then just steals the ring camera and leaves. Posted by JR
