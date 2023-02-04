Leave That Ish Alone: Over 4000-Year-Old Mummy Unearthed In Egypt!
Via Inside Edition. Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered a Pharaonic tomb near the capital, Cairo, containing what may be the oldest and “most complete” mummy yet to be discovered in the country. The 4,300-year-old mummy was found at the bottom of a 15-metre (49-foot) shaft in a recently uncovered group of tombs dating back to the fifth and sixth dynasties of the Old Kingdom near the Step Pyramid at Saqqara. Posted By Persist
