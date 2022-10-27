Well Damn: Kanye West Escorted Out Of Skechers Office In Los Angeles After He Showed Up Unannounced!
Kanye West was escorted out of the Los Angeles office of shoemaker Skechers. He showed up unannounced and was escorted out of the building by two executives. The company said "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech". Posted By Persist
