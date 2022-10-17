Flipped The Script: Police Award Recipient Ends Up Calling Out The Lack Of Police Action!
The St. Paul Police Department held an award ceremony this week to honor Alex Mingus, a Minnesota resident who performed “an act of gallantry and valor” in response to a shooting. But upon accepting the award, Mingus called out the lack of police action on the scene. After accepting a medal, Mingus took the podium and removed his sweatshirt to reveal a shirt with the words, “SMASH WHITE SUPREMACY.” Then, he turned to address the police directly. Posted By Persist
