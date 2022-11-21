Earned His Freedom: Guy Fights Off 3 NYPD Cops & Drives Away While Being Tased!
A tough-guy driver fought off three NYPD cops during a traffic stop in Manhattan — then peeled off in his muscle car despite being zapped by two Tasers. “Upon further investigation, officers determined the temporary license plate on the vehicle was altered,” the spokesman said. “Officers attempted to place the individual under arrest when he resisted and then fled the location in the vehicle.” The video shows the officers struggling with the man on the ground but he manages to get onto his feet. In the process, the driver pushes one of the officers to the ground, causing him to strike his head on the car’s bumper. Posted by Abdul
