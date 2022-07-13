Wait A Minute: Woman Claims Picking Up $1 Bill In Nashville Sent Her To Hospital ... But People Aren't Believing Her Story!
A Kentucky couple is speaking out after the wife claims she overdosed on fentanyl after picking up a dollar bill at McDonald’s, but authorities are skeptical. She believes it was a fentanyl-laced dollar bill, and she had a bad reaction. Dr Rebecca Donald is an assistant professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at Vanderbilt. She said skin-to-skin contact is not a way people are exposed to drugs at levels that would cause them harm. Posted By Persist
