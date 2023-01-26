The Look On His Face Though: Kia Owner Catches A Young Teen Red Handed Trying To Steal His Vehicle!
Portland, Oregon. A Portland man is sharing his video after his vehicle was targeted by thieves twice in three months. He said he was inside when his mother saw someone around his car. He immediately ran outside to check on his car parked in his northeast Portland neighborhood.I see the suspect directly in the driver seat, and started filming.
