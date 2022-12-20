Absolutely Sickening: The Story Of What A 17 Year Old Did To His Mother!
An 18-year-old who beat his mother to death with a hammer then sexually abused her body smiled at jurors during the murder trial. Kevin Davis, from Corpus Christi, Texas, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 50-year-old Kimberly Hill on Wednesday. During the trial, prosecutors played a taped confession of Davis confessing to the murder on March 26. Posted by Abdul
