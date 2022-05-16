Woah: Dude Gets Attack By A Raccoon At A Baseball Game!
A raccoon was in attendance at Baum stadium Friday night in Fayetteville as the Razorbacks hosted Vanderbilt.
An outdoorsy Razorback fan was able to subdue the creature by the scruff of the neck despite the obvious danger of being scratched or bitten by the wild animal. On Friday the 13th no less. If you’re worried about the raccoon, it looks like it made it out of the stadium unharmed. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS