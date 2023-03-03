Florida Killer Asks Judge For Death Penalty And The Judge Abides!

Skip to 3:49

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Judge Christopher Sabella sentenced admitted killer Steven Lorenzo to death by lethal injection for two murders he committed in 2003.



Last December, Lorenzo pleaded guilty to drugging, torturing, raping, murdering, and dismembering Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz.



Previously in the sentencing trial, Lorenzo asked the judge for the death penalty.



"I'm 64 years old. I could be on death row for 10, 15 years. The comforts that they get on the death row are a lot more comfortable than it is in the federal system. You get your own private cell, you get your own tv, you get your own computer, you get all this stuff," Lorenzo said.



Lorenzo stopped the judge before he announced the sentence to make a last minute statement.



"I'm seeking the death penalty. It's in my best interest basically, because it's a comfort. I'll be living my life more comfortable than it would in the federal system. Living on death row, believe it or not, and and of course, that may sound selfish, but I've lived in a private cell for the last five years and I'm going to have a private cell on death row," he said.



Lorenzo also talked about reincarnation multiple times. The mention was in reference to the prosecutor's work on the trial.



"You did a very good job of prosecuting this case. So I want to thank you for that. Because I appreciate your fairness to me. And that's what I appreciate. In this lifetime, I'm a bad guy. You're the good guy. Maybe the next lifetime, this role will be reversed. Who knows?" he said.



He later brought up reincarnation again, this time in reference to his desire to speed up his time on Death Row.