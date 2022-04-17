Aimed At Tory Lanez? Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Song At Coachella!

Megan Thee Stallion performed a new unreleased song at Coachella dissing dudes she used to mess with, and promoting the idea she's independent, etc. In one of the bars she states "dick don't run me" which would be a response to one of Tory Lanez' tweet from February. Footage via nicksawaboy. Posted By Persist

