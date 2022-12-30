Alleged Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Harris After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident!
When TORY LANEZ was arrested on July 12, 2020 along with Kelsey Harris, and Jaquon Smith, Tory wasn't released right away. Kelsey and Jaquon were released together and at about 9:00 a.m. Tory calls Kelsey form the LAPD Hollywood jail station, and it is this call that prosecutors claim that Tory was apologizing for the shooting.
