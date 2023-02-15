Woah: Cars Driving Right By Nitric Acid Spill In Tucson, Arizona!
Arizona authorities announced Wednesday morning that a Tuesday afternoon shelter-in-place order following a deadly rollover that resulted in a hazmat spill has been reinstated.
"Unified Command has reinstated the shelter in place order for a one-mile perimeter around the incident. While crews were attempting to remove the load from the commercial vehicle, gassing occurred. I-10 remains closed in both directions between Kolb & Rita roads in Tucson," the Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted.
Residents were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel, and the department said that Unified Command anticipates an "extensive closure."
Anyone within a one-mile perimeter of the incident was instructed to turn off heaters as well as air conditioning systems that bring in outside air.
