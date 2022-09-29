Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap At The Oscars! "The World Should Step Out Of It"
During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers," he chose the former. He explained that the actor was "not only a legend" but credited Smith for giving a platform to Black actors and creators in Hollywood. Posted By Persist
