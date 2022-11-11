Nothing But Pain: This Man Was Only One Number Away From Winning The $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot!
Nicholas Carrillo, who guessed all of the numbers correctly apart from 47, instead putting 49 on his ticket and ending up just one number away from being the biggest lottery winner ever. Posting his lack of luck to TikTok, Nicholas compared his ticket to the Powerball numbers to show everyone just how close he'd come. Posted By Persist
