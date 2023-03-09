KaMillion Shares Footage Of Her Being Robbed In Mexico By Alleged Cartel Members!
Backstory from KaMillion: "This is footage of me and my crew in Mexico . The cartel pulled us over saw money in our bags and tried to collect money or they said they were taking us away . They took 1500 from the stylist and asked where’s the rest . I hid mine but they kept asking for more . Scary stuff. Seeing the tragedies unfold in the media when I came back of people being killed I feel so blessed. I’m never goin to Mexico again . Literally my worst trip ever . Police Cartel is different shi crazy. I was told They are associated with the cartel and kidnap tourist and extort money." Posted By Ghost
