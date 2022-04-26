Bodycam Footage Shows Paramedics Trying To Save Cinematographer After She Was Accidentally Shot By Alec Baldwin!

BROKEN? 222 views

Newly-released bodycam footage shows paramedics frantically trying to save a cinematographer after she was accidentally shot dead by Alec Baldwin. Halyna Hutchins, who died aged 42, could be seen unconscious of the floor of a church set as emergency responders worked to save her after she was shot on the New Mexico set of the western in October 2021. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS