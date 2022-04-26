Bodycam Footage Shows Paramedics Trying To Save Cinematographer After She Was Accidentally Shot By Alec Baldwin!
Newly-released bodycam footage shows paramedics frantically trying to save a cinematographer after she was accidentally shot dead by Alec Baldwin. Halyna Hutchins, who died aged 42, could be seen unconscious of the floor of a church set as emergency responders worked to save her after she was shot on the New Mexico set of the western in October 2021. Posted By Persist
