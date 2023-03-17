R.I.P. Lance Reddick: Actor Who Starred In 'The Wire', 'John Wick' & Video Games Dies At 60!
Reddick, who was 60, was found in his Studio City home on Friday morning, TMZ reported and his rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news to Deadline and said he died of natural causes. He has starred in many roles including THE WIRE and video games such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Destiny & more. R.I.P. Lance Reddick. Posted By Persist
