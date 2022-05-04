Hold Up: Dave Chappelle Gets Tackled While Performing Onstage At Hollywood Bowl!
Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing on stage Tuesday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Video footage shows a man rushing onto the stage and tackling the performer during the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival. The attacker is subsequently dragged off stage by security personnel. Actor Jamie Foxx is understood to have rushed on stage to help Chappelle and apprehend the attacker. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS