Mexican Cartel Responsible For Kidnapping Four Americans Apologize "It Was A Mistake, We Ask For Forgiveness"
The cartel allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of four Americans and the murder of two in the Mexican border city of Matamoros last week turned in five of its men and apologized for the “mistake” on the morning of Thursday March 9. The Scorpions group, which is an armed branch of the legendary Gulf Cartel that has dominated the northeastern side of Mexico for decades, left a narco-banner alongside five men who were beaten up and had their hands tied inside a black pick-up truck. The banner asked the “American families and people in Matamoros” for forgiveness after their mistake of killing and kidnapping four Americans last week, according to sources in Matamoros and news reports. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS