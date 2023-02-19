Horrible: Tourist Killed By Landslide In At Waterfall In Indonesia!
JAKARTA - One resident died after being hit by a landslide in Nganjuk Regency, East Java Province.
Acting Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, Abdul Muhari, explained that this incident was triggered by unstable soil conditions that resulted in landslides and the fall of several spruce trees in the Sedudo Waterfall Tourism Object that hit the victim. Posted By Ghost
