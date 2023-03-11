Colin Kaepernick Accuses His White Adoptive Parents Of "Problematic" Upbringing & Perpetuating Racism!
Colin Kaepernick accused his white adoptive parents of perpetuating racism in a new interview .The former NFL star says he struggled growing up in a “problematic” household. One of these disagreements illustrated in the novel was a fight over his hairstyle. Kaepernick, in an attempt to idolize basketball player Allen Iverson, wanted to embrace his blackness by wearing cornrows, but his mother pushed back. Posted By Persist
