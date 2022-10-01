Poker Player Accuses A Female Player Of Cheating During $269k Hand At World Series Poker Championship!

Poker professional Garrett ‘Gman’ Adelstein has accused fellow player Robbi Jade Lew of cheating in what was a bizarre hand at a televised World Poker Tour event. Robbi has categorically denied the claims.



After weeks of cheating drama in the world of chess, it is now poker’s turn to have its own cheating controversy.



During a head-to-head hand, which is already being dubbed one of the most bizarre of all time, Garrett forced Robbi to go all in if she wanted to call, and inexplicably, she did. Garrett was then shocked when her cards were flipped, revealing a Jack high – which won the hand.



Garrett had been aiming for a club, a 6 or a Jack on the river (the final card) in order to complete either a straight, a flush, or even a straight flush.



But, even with the river being run twice, he blanked on both, meaning Robbi’s Jack high won the hand. This resulted in Garrett giving a “death stare” to his opponent, perplexed that she had called so much money, with such a weak hand.



“I don’t understand what’s happening right now,” Garrett said in the moments after the hand, as the chips were counted and moved to Robbi’s stack. Robbi responded, “if my Jack wasn’t a club, I would have been out,” which only confused Garrett further. Posted By Ghost