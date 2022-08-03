Lolo Jones Is Terrified Of Being 40-Years-Old With No Kids... Breaks Down On Social Media!
"Verified
Terrified. 15 days before I turned 40. nothing has scared me more than feeling like I’m running out of time to have a family.
I originally wanted to freeze my eggs when I was in my early 30’s. I just kept thinking I will meet my husband and things will all work out.
Well here I am almost 10 years later and it hasn’t. With my anxiety increasing daily to know if I could even have kids, I worked Frame Fertility who set me up with" - Lolo
