Colorado Shooting At A LGBTQ Nightclub Leaves 5 Dead & 18 Injured!

BROKEN?

At least five people were killed and another 25 were injured in a shooting late Saturday at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is in custody, the chief of the Colorado Spring Police Department, Adrian Vasquez, said at a news conference Sunday morning. Posted By Persist

