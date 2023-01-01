Someone's Got Some Explaining To Do: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy's Dad Caught Allegedly Touching On His Son's Girlfriend!

J.J. McCarthy lost more than just a game on Saturday. ESPN’s camera operators made a star in the stands when they got Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, celebrating in the stands. However, while she was celebrating, people online seemed to notice Mccarthy’s dad allegedly groping her. You be the judge. Posted by Abdul

