Brazil Hill - Race [Makin’ It Magazine Sponsored]
This quarter, Makin' It Magazine is co-signing the latest visual from Alabama artist, Brazil Hill (@HillBrazil) Let us know if it's a HIT or MISS in the comments... We wanna hear your feedback!
Find more about Brazil Hill at:
https://www.makinitmag.com/users/brazilhill
Submit your music to Makin' It Magazine at
http://www.makinitmag.com
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS