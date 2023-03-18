Wanted Her Gone: Husband Picks Up His Wife & Throws Her Off A Ferry In Indonesia!
The video shows the man walking up behind his wife, picking her up and trying to throw her over the side of the ship. The woman desperately clings on to the railing, keeping her from falling into the water below. Other passengers then see the commotion and hurry over to help the woman back onto the deck. Posted By Persist
