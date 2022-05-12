Damn: Casanova Pleads Guilty To Drug & Racketeering Charges ... Faces Between 5-60 Years In Prison!
Casanova s looking at a prison sentence of between 5-60 years in jail after pleading guilty to charges in his RICO case. On December 1, 2020, federal prosecutors named Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, as one of 18 alleged members of a New York criminal enterprise called Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang in a RICO indictment. Posted By Persist
