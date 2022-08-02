Terrifying Moment: Skydivers Parachute Gets Tangled, Makes Last Second Decision To Save His Life!
An acro paraglider in Spain came just a second from death after his break line got stuck.
A helmet camera captured the frightening moment Kevin Philipp became tangled and began to plunge quickly towards the ground.
He eventually managed to manually open his rescue package just in time, estimating he had only a second left.
He said the scenario, which he said happened in strong turbulence today, is "quite unlucky and rare".
"Acro paragliding trick in strong turbulence went wrong. Break line got stuck," he wrote. "Falling into the lines and wing made the rescue parachute throw quite hard. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS