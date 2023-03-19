A Terrifying Moment Happened When LA Based Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Collapsed Live On Air!

It was a harrowing moment of live television Saturday when a CBS Los Angeles (KCAL) meteorologist fainted and collapsed during a morning newscast. "KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather forecast this morning when she fainted," CBS Los Angeles said in an update on Saturday. "Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive."

Following the incident, KCAL posted to Twitter that Carlson "is now resting and recovering." Carlson posted to her own Facebook thanking people for "all the texts, calls, and well wishes." The news station and Carlson did not disclose any details about why Carlson fainted. KCAL said the meteorologist will be back to work "as soon as shes well enough to return."
