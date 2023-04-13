Well Damn: Studies Show What Avid Gamers Could Look Like In 20 Years!

Michael, a visual representation of the future gamer,' said a spokesperson for OnlineCasino.ca, the Canadian site who undertook the study. The research, they added, predicted how avid gamers could look in the next twenty years if they didn't change their lifestyle habits. From sleep deprivation and dehydration, to lack of vitamin D, digital eye strain and "PlayStation thumb" these are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from sunlight and physical activity.
Posted by Joe

