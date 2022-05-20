BL Double - Shakedown Season [Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 690 views

@Balenciaga_blitz. "BL Double is an American Rapper with an amazing story. Based out of Arlington Tx, BL Doubles rap career begun in 2018 when he was released from Federal Prison after doing a 6 year bid for a Bank Robbery. Immediately after his release BL Double released singles such as “Hittaz On Deck” and “Please Don’t Call My PO”. At the peak of his career a devastating moment happened. On January 30, 2020 rapper BL Double was arrested by Arlington PD, Fort Worth PD and Dallas FBI. The arrest was connected to a shooting were 3 people were wounded inside a night bar. During COVID 19 pandemic, BL Double was incarcerated. On Jan 28, 2021 BL Double was released from Federal Prison and set to drop a EP title “STOVE MUSIC” Shakedown Season is the current single from his new project “Blitz Vol.3” released March 4th 2022. BL plans on dropping 4 new projects before the end of this year.

