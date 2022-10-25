Self-Snitching: Tennessee Rapper SlattZy & 2 Others Arrested After Robbing Hood Vlogger MikoWorldWide & Then Bragging About It On Social Media!

Remember the 3 guys bragging about robbing a famous YouTuber on IG live? Well now they’re facing 75 years.. Thoughts? Tennessee rapper SlattZy & 2 others arrested after robbing Atlanta vlogger MikoWorldwide & then bragging about it on social media. The robbery allegedly involved more participants. Slatt Zy is being held on a $250K bond and reportedly facing 75 years in prison. Posted By PSmooth

