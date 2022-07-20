UPS Driver Collapses At Front Door From Severe Heat!
As record-high temperatures continue across the nation, there's a new concern for UPS delivery drivers. In Arizona, a UPS driver struggled to make it onto the front porch of a house. He then collapses and lies down for a moment to recover. The UPS worker slowly gets back up and reaches for the doorbell before stumbling back to his non air-conditioned truck. UPS says the driver is fine, adding "our package delivery vehicles make frequent stops, making air conditioning ineffective." Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS